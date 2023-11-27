PSPCL to carry out intensive system improvement works

Chandigarh, November 26
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) would carry out intensive system improvement works for loss reduction under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and works of Rs 3,816 crore had been approved under the detailed project report (DPR).
The Power Minister said the segregation of 227 Kandi mixed feeders, bifurcation of 1,146 feeders, new distribution transformers with HT/LT line on 1,614 feeders and reconductoring of HT/LT line on 1,799 feeders would be done under the infrastructure works for loss reduction. Addition of 40 new 66 kV substations, including compact GIS substations, 35 new 66 kV power transformers, augmentation of 105 existing 66 kV power transformers, unified billing solution and various other IT works would also be carried done. Out of the total project amount (Rs 3,816 crore), a grant of Rs 2,290 crore would be provided by the Centre as gross budgetary support.
