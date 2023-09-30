PSPCL XEN arrested

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: The Vigilance Bureau has arrested an Executive Engineer of the PSPCL posted at Lehra for taking a bribe of Rs 45,000. “Executive Engineer Munish Kumar Jindal demanded Rs 45,000 from Sukhchain Singh to transfer a tubewell connection. Further probe is on,” said a VB official. TNS

Two held with heroin

Abohar: The police have seized 15 gm of heroin from Gurpreet Singh Gogi of Seed Farm Colony and 10 gm of narcotics from Neeraj Sharma, alias Tinku, of Nai Abadi here. Both have been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

1,854 purchase centres

Chandigarh: The Punjab Mandi Board has notified 1,854 purchase centres to ensure hassle-free procurement operations, beginning from October 1, said Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian. The minister held deliberations with the representatives of the Arthiyas’ Association and the Mazdoor Unions to address their demands. TNS

LS polls: NSUI holds meet

Chandigarh: The Punjab unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday held a meeting to chalk out strategies for the Congress in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. A discussion was held on how to connect with people and frame policies for their benefit.

