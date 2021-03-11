PTC MD Rabindra Narayan denied bail

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

A local court today dismissed the bail plea of PTC managing director Rabindra Narayan in the alleged ‘Miss PTC Punjabi’ illegal detention and sexual harassment case.

Additional Session Judge Avtar Singh Barda rejected the bail plea of the accused. Earlier, his bail plea was rejected by the Ilaqa Magistrate in the case. The accused has the option of moving the High Court. Narayan, the only arrested accused, is in judicial custody and will appear in the court of civil judge Vishawjyoti on April 25.

According to the police, on March 15, a petitioner had moved the High Court claiming his daughter, a participant in the beauty pageant, was being was being harassed for refusing to entertain the ill designs of the accused. He further claimed the accused had demanded Rs 50 lakh for the release of his daughter. The court appointed a warrant officer on March 15, who got the detenue released and submitted the report.

The Mohali police had registered the case under Sections 341, 342, 343, 354, 354-A, 354-B, 354-C, 328, 420 and 120-B of the IPC against Nancy Ghuman, Niharika Jain, Rabindra Narayan, Bhupinder Singh, Lakshman and 25 others. The police had also constituted a special investigating team led by Manvir Singh Bajwa, DSP Headquarters.

#ptc