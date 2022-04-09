PTC MD's remand extended

Mohali, April 8
A local court has extended the police remand of PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan till April 11 in the alleged sexual harassment case of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant.
The police said his remand was required as they wanted to take him to Delhi to recover some agreements of the contestants. Meanwhile, another contestant recorded her statement in the court under Section 164 today. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate