PU to hold postponed exams on June 9

Chandigarh, May 31
Following the ongoing protest of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Managements Federation, Principals’ Federation and PCCTU in the state, Panjab University has announced a change in exam centres and dates.
All exams scheduled for May 31 and postponed, would now be held on June 9 at the same time, centre and schedule, said Dr Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examinations.
As per a circular, the examination centres of the students, appearing in Punjab, have been changed.
The examinations for law, fine arts, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical sciences, hotel management, home science, management (MBA full-time) will be held as per already announced schedule and centre from June 1 onwards. The exam for the BEd students (4th semester), scheduled for today, will be held on June 1 at the same centre and time. The examination of MBA (executive) 4th semester (USOL), which was postponed today, will also be held on June 1.
