Public opinion to be sought on merger of technical universities in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, July 28

The government will take opinion of public representatives on the proposed merger of four technical universities — Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur, with Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU, Bathinda, and Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur, with IK Gujral PTU, Kapurthala.

The proposal Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur, is likely to be merged with Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU, Bathinda, and Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur, with IK Gujral PTU, Kapurthala.

The universities were set up during the tenure of the previous Congress government. The decision was taken at a recent meeting chaired by CM Bhagwant Mann.

Though no final decision has been taken, the report of a four-member committee of experts set up by the state government to decide the fate of two new technical universities was tabled at the meeting. The committee was headed by Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University Prof Arvind.

Grant to both varsities to continue The state government will continue to give grant to both universities even after the merger, whenever it happens. The issue of financial liability of the two universities will have to be addressed by the state government. An official

After the creation of the two new universities, the issue of financial viability and requirement of four technical universities in a small state like Punjab was being questioned.

Sources said the four-member committee had proposed making two new technical universities — Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur, and Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur — as the campuses of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU, Bathinda and IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, respectively. This would enable better academic exposure of the teaching faculty and students of the new technical universities.

On the financial side, the state government has been giving a grant of Rs 15 crore every year to the Gurdaspur and Ferozepur universities since 2021-2022. “The state government will continue to give the grant even after the merger, even if it happens. The issue of financial liability of the two universities will have to be addressed by the state government,” said an official privy to the developments.

Both universities do not have regular VCs. The officiating charge of the VC of Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur, has been given to the PTU, Kapurthala, VC Dr Susheel Mittal and the additional charge of Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur, has been given to the VC of PTU Bathinda, Prof Buta Singh.

#Ferozepur #Gurdaspur #Kapurthala #Maharaja Ranjit Singh