Chandigarh, November 25
Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said a public toilet for transgenders has been constructed in an area of 90 sq ft near the bus stand by the Bathinda Municipal Corporation. He said provisions have also been made to provide toilet facilities for physically challenged persons in this public utility.
