Publish criminal record of candidates in newspapers, electronic media in time, says Punjab CEO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Tuesday reiterated that political parties and contesting candidates must not miss the deadlines to publish criminal antecedents in newspapers and electronic media fixed by the Election Commission of India.

He said the deadline to publish first advertisement to declare criminal antecedents of contesting candidates in newspapers and television had expired on Tuesday.

As per the directions, it is mandatory for a contesting candidate and the political party concerned to declare the criminal antecedents of the candidate in newspapers and television thrice and the first advertisement has to be published within first four days of the withdrawal of nominations.

Dr Raju said as per the schedule, second advertisement could be given between fifth and eighth day of the withdrawal of nomination. While, the third advertisement could be given from ninth day till the last day of the campaign (the second day prior to date of poll), he added.

The CEO said the concerned political party and candidates would have to get the declaration published in newspapers in a particular region in 12 font size at appropriate place.

He said advertisements had to be appeared in at least one national daily newspaper having circulation beyond 75,000 as stated by the DAVP/Audit Bureau of Circulation in publicity available records and one local vernacular daily newspaper published within geographical territory of a state/UT, in the local vernacular language, with a circulation of at least 25,000, as stated by the DAVP/Audit Bureau of Circulation in publicity available records.

The same must be telecasted for at least seven seconds in a prescribed format for TV channels to ensure the implementation of the directions in letter and spirit, he said, while adding that the publicity of information regarding criminal past of the candidates should be telecasted on TV channels from 8 am to 10 pm in local language or English.

He also clarified that those candidates, who have not been either convicted or there is no pending criminal case against them need not publish such advertisements.

Dr Raju also directed the District Election Officers (DEOs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to keep a watch on all political parties and candidates that they are publishing the criminal antecedents in given time period and maintain the record.

Mandatory step for candidates, parties