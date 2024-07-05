Punjab: Publish list of projects which do not need NOC, directs Revenue Department

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The Revenue Department has directed the Local Government and the Housing Department to publish the list of licensed projects, their total area and approved layout plans, specifying where no-objection certificate (NOC) is not required for registration of a sale deed.

In the instructions issued to all Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Registrars, the department has stated that for sale deeds, the NOC would be required except for the area of abadi deh of a village inside the red line, land divided in to not less than 500 square metre or required for the purpose of agriculture.

The NOC is also not required if the first sale deed of the property is prior to August 9, 1995, and also in case of subsequent sale deed of the plot — provided the property has not been sub-divided further. The department further clarified that the NOC would also not be required for the plots for which the NOC had already been obtained at the time of earlier sale deed.

