Publish visa consultants' list: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the states of Punjab and Haryana along with the Union of India on a petition filed in public interest for issuance of directions to publish the lists of authorised visa consultants. The Bench also fixed December 12 as the next date of hearing in the matter.The petitioner produced documents given by then minister Brahm Mohindra in Vidhan Sabha in 2019. It said as many as 2,140 criminal cases were registered against travel agents in Punjab from March 17, 2017-February 10, 2019 for various offences. TNS

Vigilance nabs patwari

Muktsar: Vigilance Bureau officials on Monday arrested Narinder Kumar, a patwari from Malout village. Surjit Singh, complainant, told mediapersons that the patwari had demanded Rs 10,000 from him for an ‘inteqal’. “I paid Rs 3,000 in two installments a few days ago. The patwari was still demanding money so I lodged a complaint with the Vigilance officials. They were accompanying me today and when I paid Rs 3,000, the patwari was arrested,” the complainant said. TNS

1 killed, 3 hurt in road mishaps

Abohar: One person died while three others were injured in two separate incidents here on Monday. Dharampreet Singh (19) of Dharangwala village died on the spot while Sandeep Singh (20) and Balkaran Singh (22), who were accompanying him, were injured when a truck allegedly hit their tractor-trolley.

In another incident, Kamla Devi of Indra Nagri sustained injuries after allegedly being crushed by an e-rickshaw. OC

Mountaineer honoured

Abohar: After climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in South Africa, on January 26 this year, Ram Chander of Dharangwala village near Abohar received a certificate from the International Book of Records, which was presented to him by Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal here on Monday.