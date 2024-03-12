PUDA chief Apneet Riyiat to look after RERA for four months

Chandigarh, March 11
Almost a month after the Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Punjab, Satya Gopal, resigned, the government has appointed the Chief Administrator of PUDA Apneet Riyiat to run the affairs of the authority.
The department said after resignation of Satya Gopal and retirement of whole-time member Ajay Pal Singh in January, it was left with one member, Rakesh Kumar Goyal, who has proceeded on leave from March 10 to June 6. The work of RERA was suffering and causing harassment to promoters and common man.
