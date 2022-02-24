Pulse Polio drive in Punjab from February 27

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Raj Kamal Chaudhary today said the Pulse polio campaign-2022 would be started in the state from February 27. It will culminate on March 1. He said 31,08,660 children (0-5 years) would be given polio drops by health workers.

On the first day of the campaign 14,468 polio booths would be set up across the state and on the second day 26,741 teams would go door to door to administer these drops to the children. The Principal Secretary said 848 mobile teams and 764 transit teams have been formed to administer polio drops to children. —