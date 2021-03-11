Punajb CM: Digitise public delivery system for transparency

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

In a major step to bring more transparency in the public delivery system, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed the authorities to promote digitisation in a big way through e-office in official functioning and reduce the burden of document management.

According to an official spokesperson, the government was working to promote digitalisation aimed at taking public services to the doorstep of people and curtail the traditional file system. He said the move would ensure delivery of services in real time. The CM also launched 122 online services through 526 sewa kendras across the state. The services are related to Departments of Agriculture, Local Government, Technical Education and Medical Education and Research.