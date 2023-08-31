Pungrain inspector held for 'missing' wheat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Pungrain inspector Bikramjit Singh for siphoning off a huge stock of wheat stored in godowns, resulting in losses of over Rs 1.24 crore, when he was in-charge of Pungrain godowns at Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran district. The accused, currently posted in Gurdaspur, has been suspended.

The VB said it conducted a surprise inspections at Pungrain godowns in Khadoor Sahib and found that wheat stocks there were short by 760 and 229 quintals, respectively, during 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. The missing grain was worth Rs 1,24,93,709.

