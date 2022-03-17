Job scam in Punjab: Punitive action taken against two ADCs

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 16

In the recruitment scam in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, disciplinary action has been initiated against 11 officials, including two ADCs.

Last week The Tribune had highlighted that how a recruitment scam had rocked Punjab’s Department of Rural Development and Panchayats as it gave employment to around 100 persons on the basis of fake degrees and fake experience certificates under the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission (PSRLM). The fact came to fore in a departmental inquiry.

In the past three years, the state had hired 311 employees for various positions, including District Programme Managers, Block Programme Managers and Cluster Coordinators.

Sources revealed that the department had initiated action against officials in Ropar district where the tainted officials even failed to conduct a proper recruitment examination as per the guidelines and recruited employees on fake degrees and certificates.

Amardeep Singh Gujral; Dinesh Vashisht, Baljinder Singh Grewal, Jasveer Singh, Avtar Singh and Baljinder Singh and Stalinjeet Singh have been served the notice for termination of services.

Apart from that action under Section 10 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970 against Kamaldeep Kaur, District Programme Manager, and Viki, Tehsil Welfare Officer, has been recommended.

Besides, the officials who have been “using” fake degrees and experience certificates include MIS Assistants Sukhdeep Kaur, Mana Singh, District Programme Manger Kamaldeep Kaur, Block Programme Mangers Mohit Kumar, Hardeep Kaur, Jagdeep Kumar and Rupinder Kaur,

Significantly, the PSRLM is a poverty alleviation project implemented by the Union Ministry of Rural Development. This scheme is focused on promoting self-employment among rural poor.