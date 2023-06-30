Punjab 3rd in pedigree selection scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Punjab has secured the third position in the Pedigree Selection Scheme of the Nili Ravi Breed across the country, said Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian while speaking that the state had undertook the project to promote and preserve the indigenous Nili Ravi breed.

“It is a matter of pride as Punjab has secured the third position in the Nili Ravi Pedigree Selection Scheme of buffalo,” said Khuddian, adding that the state had also clinched the fifth position in the progeny testing scheme in the murrah breed of buffalo and the sixth position in the Progeny Testing Scheme of sahiwal cows. He said Punjab had already accomplished the target in murrah progeny testing scheme, which was supposed to be completed in 2024.

The main motive of these projects is procurement of high-genetic merit bulls of these three breeds on the basis of the capacity of milk production of their mothers, he added.