Punjab: 4 PWD engineers suspended for misappropriation of funds, case to be filed against 8 other officials

Chandigarh, September 9
Punjab's Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended an executive engineer and three junior engineers for alleged misappropriation of government funds during the construction of the Judicial Court Complex in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.
PWD and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said a decision to file a criminal case against eight other officials, including three executive engineers and three junior engineers, has been taken in connection to the case.
In an official statement here on Saturday, the minister said PWD executive engineer Rajinder Kumar, and junior engineers Rajeev Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Rajinder Singh have been suspended from government service with immediate effect after a preliminary investigation into the complaints received in this case was conducted.
The PWD minister said the completion of the project was delayed, excess payments were made to contractors and flaws were found in its construction. PWD was the nodal agency for constructing this Judicial Court Complex, he said.
