Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

Amritsar, May 29
AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who defeated former PCC president Navjot Sidhu and senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia during the recent Assembly polls, has got threats on the social media.
Following her complaint, the police have booked Sikander Singh Sandhu of Naraingarh in Chheharta.
The MLA said the accused threatened her and used “obnoxious words”. Mohit Kumar (IO) said a case under Sections 506, 509 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act against Sandhu.
