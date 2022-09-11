Punjab AAP MLA’s wife booked over his objectionable video that went viral

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 10

A month after AAP legislator Harmit Singh Pathanmajra’s wife accused her husband of assaulting her and threatening to kill her, the police have registered a case against her on a charge of making an objectionable video viral.

Pathanmajra’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, has been booked under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In his August 22 complaint to the Patiala SSP, Pathanmajra has stated that he had married Gurpreet after his first wife remained unwell. “The marriage took place with the consent of Gurpreet’s parents and my family,” he stated in his complaint.

The first-time Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra alleged that after becoming the MLA, Gurpreet started mounting pressure on him to indulge in wrongdoings.

“As I refused to do so, Gurpreet connived with my rivals and made an objectionable video. I was in Madhya Pradesh when she called me on a video call and asked me to come and meet her. When I said I had an infection, she asked me to show it to her. She recorded that video call and later made it viral,” he alleged.

The FIR registered at the Jhulkan police station mentioned that the investigating officer had asked Gurpreet to join the investigation after a complaint was received against her. “She refused to join the probe, following which the FIR was registered,” the police have said.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet had last month lodged a complaint with the Zirakpur police, alleging that the legislator had married her without having divorced his first wife. “He hid this fact from me,” she claimed in her complaint.

She also alleged assault by the legislator. Later, Gurpreet moved the HC.

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress have already demanded that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should expel Pathanmajra from the party for allegedly cheating on his wife and beating her up.