Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Punjab AG on Tuesday said the state was close to arresting fugitive Amritpal, even as the petitioner seeking his release said he was in ‘illegal’ custody at Shahkot Police Station in Jalandhar.

The AG submitted in Punjab and Haryana High Court that Amritpal was not arrested and the state was trying its best to nab him.

He added that Punjab was passing through a sensitive stage and national security was involved. As such, the arguments addressed should be limited to the contentions raised in the habeas corpus petition.

Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was in ‘illegal’ custody at Shahkot Police Station.

To buttress his contention, the counsel submitted that they had CCTV footage of March 18.

After hearing counsel for both the parties, Justice NS Shekhawat asked the petitioner counsel to show evidence that Amritpal Singh was in illegal custody of the Punjab Police.

Justice Shekhawat asserted that the state's categorical stand in the issue was that Amritpal Singh had not been arrested.

He said the court would appoint a warrant officer or even ask the CJM concerned to carry out raid immediately, if some material was placed before the bench to show Amritpal was in illegal detention.

Justice Shekhawat fixed the case for further hearing on Wednesday for enabling the state counsel to place the bench an affidavit by the IGP concerned, and the petitioner counsel to place on record additional facts.