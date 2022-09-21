Punjab Agricultural University, CICR ink pact to boost cotton research

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and the Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR), Nagpur, have signed a memorandum of understanding today to promote inter-institutional research, staff and students’ training and postgraduate research in cutting edge areas of cotton crop.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal revealed that despite having only 1.53 per cent geographical area, Punjab has been producing 10 per cent of cotton in the country. However, the region has been facing problems like white fly or pink bollworm in cotton fields for the last few years, he said.

Dr YG Prasad, Director, CICR, said joint studies would enhance productivity and enable India to become a cotton exporting country.

