Punjab Agricultural University, CICR ink pact to boost cotton research

Ludhiana, September 20
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and the Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR), Nagpur, have signed a memorandum of understanding today to promote inter-institutional research, staff and students’ training and postgraduate research in cutting edge areas of cotton crop.
PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal revealed that despite having only 1.53 per cent geographical area, Punjab has been producing 10 per cent of cotton in the country. However, the region has been facing problems like white fly or pink bollworm in cotton fields for the last few years, he said.
Dr YG Prasad, Director, CICR, said joint studies would enhance productivity and enable India to become a cotton exporting country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...