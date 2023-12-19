Punjab Agricultural University issues advisory to tackle blight threat in crops

Ludhiana, December 18
After the blight disease damaged tomato and potato crops at Sanaur in Patiala district, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today issued advisory to farmers to tackle its spread.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, emphasised proactive measures to mitigate the impact of this disease.
Dr Gosal said the combination of high humidity and low temperatures create an ideal environment for the late blight. The symptoms include small (light to dark green) and circular to irregular water-soaked spots, which rapidly expand into lesions in cool and moist weather. These lesions often appear greasy with a pale green to yellow border, he said, adding that failure to control it could destroy the entire crop.
Highlighting the importance of selecting recommended resistant varieties/ hybrids, Dr Gosal cautioned against using unrecommended varieties as they are highly susceptible to this disease.
