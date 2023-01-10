Punjab and Haryana High Court: Adjourn trial court proceedings against Charanjit Channi

Chandigarh, January 9
Issuing a notice of motion to Punjab on former CM Charanjit Channi’s plea for quashing an FIR registered for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC during the Assembly elections, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear that the trial court at Mansa would adjourn the proceedings beyond February 20 — the date fixed by Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench for hearing the matter further.
It was alleged in the FIR that Channi, along with singer Sidhu Moosewala, was doing door-to-door campaigning after 6 pm, along with 400-500 party workers. It was added that the two violated the orders passed by the Deputy Commissioner under Section 144 of the CrPC.
Appearing on Channi’s behalf, senior counsel Bipan Ghai with Nikhil Ghai, Deepanshu Mehta and Prabhdeep Singh Bindra contended that no court could take cognisance of an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC, except on a complaint in writing made by public servant concerned or some other public servant to whom he was administratively subordinate.
