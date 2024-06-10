 Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for compassion in runaway bride cases: emphasises respect for individual choices : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for compassion in runaway bride cases: emphasises respect for individual choices

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for compassion in runaway bride cases: emphasises respect for individual choices

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for compassion in runaway bride cases: emphasises respect for individual choices

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has urged compassion in kidnapping cases involving runaway brides. Flooded with petitions filed after the registration of cases against their male companions, the high court has made it clear that the parents should acknowledge that children may make choices personal to them. The assertion came as the Bench called for high degree of latitude while quashing kidnapping cases where the couples were married and living happily.

“Such plea would be fortified in case a child has been born from the wedlock,” the Bench asserted. Marking a clear-cut departure from the standard practice, Justice Sumeet Goel further ruled the victim’s minor status at the time of the alleged offense should not automatically warrant the rejection of FIR quashing plea.

The high court, even in such matters, had the jurisdiction to evaluate the facts in its entirety, including attaining the age of majority by the victim since then, her continuing with matrimonial ties and whether the couple had a child.

Justice Goel asserted the gradual unfolding of factual position in such matters revealed the accused and the victim, earlier in a relationship, had solemnised marriage in some cases. But their alliance was not to the liking of the victim’s guardian/family.

“The parents must take into account that their children may make choices which are individual to them; and just as life does not tarry with yesterday, certain consequential life events cannot be reversed,” Justice Goel asserted, while quoting Shakespeare as saying – ‘Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind’.

The Bench added it could be uncomfortable, distressing, and even disconcerting to face relentless criticism and scrutiny of relationship for couple wedded happily for long and having children. “A marriage is a matter of more worth, than to be dealt in by attorneyship”, Justice Goel added while quoting Shakespeare in ‘Henry VI’.

The Bench added a father’s rancour could not be permitted to remain ‘extant ad infinitum ad nauseam’ or repeated action. “To have the accused – now the victim’s husband and father to the children born from wedlock, the purported victim – complainant’s daughter, now wife to the accused and mother to the children born from wedlock, as also the children; brought forth to court repeatedly to question and scrutinize the wedlock of which the children are born of, would be out rightly farcical and patently ludicrous”.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

2
Trending

Animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, video goes viral

3
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

5
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

6
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

7
Punjab

Ex-CM Beant’s legacy helps Ravneet Bittu pip Taranjit Singh Sandhu

8
Delhi

AAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not absolute

9
J & K

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

10
Punjab

Wrong choice of candidates cost Congress dear on 4 Punjab seats

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi government 3.0 holds first Cabinet meeting

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

Vaishnaw retains Railways, Jitan Manjhi gets MSME, Chirag Pa...

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

9 pilgrims were killed and 41 others were injured in the dea...

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat emphasises the need to get over with election rhetor...

Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM’s advance security convoy, 1 official injured

Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM’s advance security convoy, 1 official injured

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district w...

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on July 10

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 14

Chandigarh decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Delhi’s AAP government accuses Haryana’s BJP government of negative politics, stopping its water supply

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Money-laundering case: Supreme Court asks Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh to respond to ED’s affidavit

Delhi court fixes June 18 for Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to take oath as MP

Jalandhar police arrest 3 associates of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET