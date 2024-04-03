Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for details of pending pension cases from Defence Accounts Department

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, April 3
In a significant order aimed at ensuring timely disbursement of retirement benefits to the ex-servicemen, a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for an affidavit from the Defence Accounts Department on the number of pending pension cases. Reasons for not releasing pension to persons found entitled by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) have also been sought.
The Bench also made it clear that the officer concerned would remain present in the court, if the requisite affidavit was not filed. The directions by the Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sudeepti Sharma came on a petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents by ex-Sep Manohar Lal through counsel Ravi Badyal.
As the matter came up for preliminary hearing, the Bench issued notice of motion to the respondents before expanding the matter’s ambit into a broader call for accountability.
“In the meantime, an affidavit of the head of the Department of Defence Accounts Department shall be filed, indicating as to how many cases relating to pension are pending with them and the reason for not releasing the pension to the persons in whose favour orders have been passed by AFT,” the Bench directed. The case will now come up for further hearing before the Bench on April 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict
The AAP national convener, currently in judicial custody, qu...
‘Jail ke taale tutenge’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months
After his release, Singh left for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...
AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7
A collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar,...
Tihar jail official says Arvind Kejriwal's vitals normal after AAP alleges he has lost 4.5 kg since arrest
Atishi says the Aam Aadmi Party will seek legal help over th...
Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket
The saffron party has been in touch with the Maluka family f...