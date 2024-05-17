 Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses bail plea of two in Amritpal case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses bail plea of two in Amritpal case

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses bail plea of two in Amritpal case

Justice Deepak Gupta observes that the court is not inclined to grant regular bail after considering the background facts

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses bail plea of two in Amritpal case

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 17

More than a year after an FIR was registered alleging the breaking of barriers setup by the police by different people led by ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed the bail pleas of two accused

Taking up the petitions filed against the State of Punjab by Gurpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, Justice Deepak Gupta observed the court was not inclined to grant regular bail after considering the background facts, the circumstances in which the crime was committed and their active participation in the crime, along with the co-accused.

The FIR in the matter was registered for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, criminal intimidation and other offences on March 18, 2023, at Khilchian police station in Amritsar district under Sections 279, 353, 186, 506, 336, and 427 of the IPC and the provisions of the Arms Act.

It was alleged in the FIR that `different vehicles occupied by different people and led by co-accused Amritpal Singh had broken the barricade laid by the police and by brandishing their weapons, they obstructed the police party from performing their duties’.

Appearing before the Bench, State counsel Sahil R. Bakshi submitted that the petitioners were nominated on the basis of disclosure statements of co-accused. “The State counsel contends further that having regard to the historical background of Punjab, in which the terrorism had flourished earlier and during which chief minister Beant Singh was also assassinated, the utterances made by co-accused Amritpal Singh assumes significance. By pointing out towards the nature of crime and the manner in which it was committed, State counsel prays for dismissal of both the petitions,” Justice Gupta observed.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh's googly: 'AAP hasn’t asked me to campaign'

2
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

All is not bright on the BJP front

6
Haryana The Tribune INTERVIEW

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

7
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal faces farmers’ ire at Bathinda village

8
Chandigarh

Daily flight to Abu Dhabi from Mohali airport

9
Punjab

Amid farmers’ stir, Sunil Jakhar blames CM Bhagwant Mann for ‘kangaroo courts’

10
Punjab

Citing Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal plays emotional card in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

AAP MP Swati Maliwal taken to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s home as police probe assault charge

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

AAP MP Maliwal taken to CM’s house to recreate crime scene

Bibhav Kumar repeatedly attacked me with full force: Swati Maliwal in FIR in assault case

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

In her FIR, AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has said that she...

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on interim bail

Excise policy case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

Top court reserves verdict on Delhi CM’s petition challengin...


Cities

View All

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Taranjit Sandhu carries on campaign in Amritsar

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to woo migrant voters in Chandigarh on May 20

Two fake call centres busted in Punjab’s Mohali; 155 arrested

Chandigarh mayoral elections: AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

Daily flight to Abu Dhabi from Mohali airport

BJP did nothing for Chandigarh, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners: Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

Intense heat wave scorches northwest India; Najafgarh in Delhi warmest at 47.4 degrees Celsius

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Charanjit Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Congress candidate Warring calls for united front against BJP

SAD candidate Dhillon campaigns in Jagraon segment

Civic body officials face heat for dilly-dallying MP Bittu’s NDC plea

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies