Punjab and Haryana High Court eliminates geographical barriers, allows litigants to join court proceedings remotely

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 20

In a significant move towards modernising judicial processes, the Punjab and Haryana High Court unveiled four cutting-edge IT initiatives today, aiming to streamline legal proceedings. These initiatives include a hybrid video-conferencing (VC) facility that eliminates geographical barriers, allowing participants to join court proceedings remotely. Introduced in both the high court and all district courts across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, this technology is particularly advantageous for individuals with disabilities and those residing in remote areas.

Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia inaugurated not only the hybrid video-conferencing facility, but also a free public WiFi facility within the high court premises, inventory management software (IMS) for district courts, and phase II of the neutral citation or QR code system.

The inaugural function was attended by computer committee chairperson Justice Lisa Gill, other panel members and all high court judges. It was also attended virtually by all the district and sessions judges in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The initiatives are significant as hybrid video conferencing also streamlines the evidence recording process, minimising delays caused by logistical issues such as scheduling conflicts, transportation issues and courtroom congestion. It optimises the time of judges and legal professionals, enabling them to focus more on substantive legal matters.

As part of the project, state-of-the-art equipment, including HD digitally zoom cameras, an integrated digital sound system, 4K Codec systems, and LED screens, have been installed in each court, ensuring clear visibility and effective communication between remote participants and the Bench. Dedicated VC links have been established for each court, ensuring smooth court proceedings through hybrid mode.

The introduction of free public WiFi for advocates and litigants aims to enhance accessibility to legal resources and information. By enabling advocates to conduct legal research, access case-files, and communicate with clients more efficiently, this initiative contributes to democratising access to justice. Litigants can also stay informed about their cases and communicate with their legal representatives seamlessly, reducing financial barriers for those seeking legal assistance.

Computer committee member Justice Vikram Aggarwal adds that IMS for district courts underscores the court’s commitment to embracing paperless solutions and enhancing operational efficiency. The in-house developed software facilitates the distribution, delivery, maintenance, and warranty tracking of IT hardware in the district courts.

Registrar Vigilance-cum-Public Relations Officer Kamaljit Lamba says implementation of QR codes on judgments is a significant step towards enhancing accessibility and transparency. By providing quick and easy access to detailed case information for legal professionals, researchers, and the general public, QR codes enable a more efficient and transparent legal system.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.