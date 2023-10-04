Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim anticipatory bail to BIS Chahal

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim anticipatory bail to Bharat Inder Singh Chahal in a corruption case registered two months back by the Vigilance Bureau. He was media advisor to Punjab’s former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

In its reply placed before Justice Anoop Chitkara’s Bench, the State among other things alleged that Chahal received income of Rs7,85,16,905 during the check period from April 1, 2017, to August 31, 2021, when he was advisor to the former chief minister. But he spent Rs 23,94,72,106 more than his total income.

Justice Chitkara took note of senior counsel Vikram Chaudhri’s submission’s on Chahal’s behalf that the petitioner was 75. They would have no objection whatsoever in case the court imposed stringent conditions while granting interim protection, including declaration of assets by the petitioner, his wife as well as his son(s).

Justice Chitkara asserted: “On Court’s query, counsel for the petitioner further submits that they would also have no objection that till the conclusion of the trial, the petitioner shall keep only one prepaid mobile number, which is linked with Aadhaar card, and undertakes to disconnect all other prepaid mobile numbers, positively by the next date of hearing,”

Justice Chitkara added certain medical documents were been placed to seek bail. But the point could be raised at the time of final hearing. As on date, given the voluntarily submission/undertaking by the petitioner, and coupled with the fact he was 75, no prejudice would be caused to the prosecution in case interim protection was granted to the petitioner till the next date of hearing, subject to compliance of the conditions.

