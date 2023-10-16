Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Chandigarh, October 16
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda.
Badal had moved the high court after a court in Bathinda rejected his anticipatory bail plea on October 4.
His counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said the bench of Justice Vikas Bahl granted interim bail to Badal, who is now with the BJP.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had booked Badal and five others in the case.
An arrest warrant had earlier been issued by the court in Bathinda against Badal.
Several teams of the bureau had conducted raids at various locations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan but could not trace Badal.
The vigilance bureau had launched an investigation into the matter based on former MLA Sarup Chand Singla's 2021 complaint alleging irregularities in the purchase of the property at a prime location in Bathinda.
