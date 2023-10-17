High Court grants interim pre-arrest bail to Punjab ex-FM Manpreet Badal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal was today granted interim anticipatory bail by Justice Vikas Bahl of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a corruption case. Among other things, he contended that the matter was a result of “apparent mala fide and ulterior motives of an inimical head of the state”.

Senior advocate RS Cheema with counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema contended on Badal’s behalf that he was being targeted and entangled in the inquiry due to the Chief Minister’s political intervention.

Referring to the allegations, Cheema submitted it was alleged in the FIR that the petitioner used his position and power to influence the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) to firstly put up the plots for auction in 2021 at a lower rate. It was also alleged that the public was restrained from joining the auction process by not uploading the site plans. It was further alleged that the confidants of the petitioner, having exclusive knowledge of the details of the site, participated in the auction and were successful in getting the plots almost at the reserve price, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer.

“It is imperative to bring to the notice of this court that it was an e-auction, which was open to the entire world. The reserve price of the plot was fixed at Rs 29,900 per sq metre and the same was purchased by two people at the price of Rs 30,348.5 per sq metre. These plots were later purchased by the petitioner by paying premium to the original allottees and paid the stamp duty of about Rs 25 lakh to the state exchequer. The money received from the sale of the flat of the petitioner was used to purchase these plots,” it was added.

Justice Bahl’s order granting interim relief will remain in operation at least till December 7, the next date of hearing in the case.

