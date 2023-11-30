Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice in Vice-Chancellor appointment case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice to the state of Punjab on a petition seeking the removal of Sushil Kumar Mittal from the post of Vice-Chancellor of the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar.

In his petition placed before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench, advocate HC Arora said the appointment was in gross violation of the provisions contained in University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018.

Even as per the Chancellor’s noting on the file containing proceedings of search-cum-selection committee, its members were not the persons of eminence in the sphere of higher education.

It was mandatory under the Regulation 7.3 of the University Grants Commission Regulation, 2018, to include a representative of the University Grants Commission in the search-cum-selection committee. However, the panel which considered the candidature of various candidates for the post did not inform the University Grants Commission and its representative could not participate in the meeting of the search-cum-selection committee.

