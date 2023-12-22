Punjab and Haryana High Court places under suspension services of judicial officer

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has placed under suspension the services of judicial officer Rakesh Kumar-I posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge at Kapurthala. A decision to this effect was taken by the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Ritu Bahri, and the Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a full court meeting.

The decision was taken in exercise of powers under Article 235 of the Constitution and the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal), Rules. Available information suggests the officer’s services have been placed under suspension in contemplation of disciplinary proceedings. His headquarters, during the period of suspension, would be at Mansa. It has been made clear that the officer would not leave the headquarters during the period without the prior permission from Mansa District and Sessions Judge.

In a related development, the Governor of Punjab has dismissed the services of Pradeep Synghal, Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) on the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s recommendation.

The decision to do away with the services of Pradeep Synghal came during a full court meeting held earlier in October.

The judicial officer was posted as Additional Civil Judge Senior Division-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class at Fazilka. The issue regarding his continuation in service came up for detailed discussion before the full court after a detailed inquiry into the allegations against him was conducted by the vigilance wing of the high court.

A full court meeting literally means one which is attended by all the judges of the high court. It is regularly held to discuss administrative issues related to the dispensation of justice and judicial officers belonging to the subordinate judiciary and other related issues. Decisions such as transfers, postings, promotions and action against judicial officers are taken during such meetings.

The Governor of Punjab also accepted the request of judicial officer Mandip Singh Dhilion –– a member of Punjab Superior Judicial Service –– for voluntary retirement from service with immediate effect by waiving the condition of three-month notice period. The Governor accepted the request on the recommendation made by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala