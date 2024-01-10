Punjab and Haryana High Court recommends judicial officer’s dismissal, suspension of another

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today recommended a judicial officer’s dismissal from service, while placing under suspension the services of another. The decisions were taken by Acting Chief Justice, Justice Ritu Bahri, and the Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a full court meeting.

Available information suggests the full court, which met this afternoon, recommended the dismissal of Anmol Singh Nayar from judicial service, while placing under suspension the services of Tarsem Mangla, Principal District Judge, Family Court, Faridkot.

A Haryana-cadre officer, Nayar was posted as secretary with the district legal services authority.

The issue regarding Nayar’s continuation in judicial service came up for detailed discussion before the full court after a regular departmental inquiry into the matter was conducted by a district judge.

A full court meeting literally means one which is attended by all judges of the high court. It is regularly held to discuss administrative issues related to the dispensation of justice and judicial officers belonging to the subordinate judiciary and other related issues. Decisions such as transfers, postings, promotions and action against judicial officers are taken during such meetings.

It is believed that the full court was also informed about a discreet inquiry conducted into Mangla’s matter before the recommendation was made by the Vigilance Department committee to place his services under suspension.

The Bench heard the arguments by senior advocate RS Bains and advocate HC Arora on behalf of petitioner Mahavir Kumar Mangla of Maur Mandi before issuing the notice. The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on the judicial side before a Division Bench of high court on January 24.

The high court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Bahri, has since October last year placed under suspension the services of three judicial officers, while dismissing two. The full court has all along been cracking the whip against corruption, indiscipline, complacency and other factors in the subordinate judiciary. It has so far initiated proceedings against more than two dozen judicial officers, sending across a strong message of zero tolerance amidst the subordinate judiciary.