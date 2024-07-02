Punjab and Haryana High Court reopens after summer break with reduced backlog

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 1

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today reopened after a month-long summer break with 1,440 fewer legacy cases. It has in the first half managed to bring down the pendency of cases entangled in the legal system for more than three decades from 2,845 on December 31, 2023, to 1,405 on June 26. This follows an ambitious initiative to bring down the pendency and streamline the judicial system.

The number of cases pending between 20 and 30 years too registered a dip. It came down by 3,339 from 28,402 on December 31, 2023, to 25,046 on June 26. Available information suggests the overall pendency has also come down from 4,34,647 to 4,28,571 in the first half, with the disposal outpacing the filing of new cases.

As many as 72,399 cases were registered from January 1 to June 25. No less than 78,395 cases were decided during the period. An analysis of data between January and May revealed a maximum decrease of 2,992 cases in April despite a week-long break.

The high court has already announced that all cases up to 1993 will now be listed in the “urgent motion cause list”. All criminal cases and contempt petitions from 1994 to 2003 will also be placed in the same list. The inclusion of the cases in the list ensures better chances of the cases being heard compared to matters in the regular or ordinary list.

Besides this, cases dating back to 2000 concerning senior citizens, crimes against women, differently-abled individuals, juveniles, marginalised sections of society and matters falling under the Prevention of Corruption are receiving heightened attention. Matters in which proceedings before the lower courts have been stayed and remand cases from the Supreme Court will also be taken up on a priority basis.

The high court is currently facing a shortage of 31 judges. Headed by Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, the court has 54 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. Three judges are retiring this year upon attaining the age of superannuation, followed by another three next year.

As many as 13 judges are to be elevated from the category of District and Sessions Judges. But the appointments are likely to take time. The process is lengthy and time-consuming.

