 Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department : The Tribune India

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

Rapping the state of Punjab for dragging its feet in a retired Class IV employee’s case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the salary of the Additional Chief Secretary and all IAS officers posted in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, including the Director, Health and Family Welfare. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 20

Rapping the state of Punjab for dragging its feet in a retired Class IV employee’s case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the salary of the Additional Chief Secretary and all IAS officers posted in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, including the Director, Health and Family Welfare. The order will remain in operation till the settlement of the petitioner-employee’s claim.

‘Dept dragging feet’

The petitioner retired from a Class IV post. It is evident that the department is dragging its feet in taking decision, despite adjournment for a period of approximately four months. Justice Anil Kshetarpal

The direction by Justice Anil Kshetarpal of high court came during the hearing of a petition filed by retired employee Shanker Lal against the state of Punjab and respondents. Among other things, he was praying for the issuance of a direction to the respondents to count the entire daily wage service he rendered before his regularisation for determining various benefits, including retirement.

The state counsel, on a previous date of hearing in January, sought time from the Bench to file a reply to the contentions raised by the employee in the petition. But the reply was not filed and placed before the Bench when the matter came up for resumed hearing four months later.

Meanwhile, the petitioner told Justice Kshetarpal’s Bench that an identical issue had already been decided by a Division Bench of the high court in the case of “Harbans Lal versus the state of Punjab and others”. In fact, the civil writ petition, referred to, was filed way back in 2010 and decided the same year.

Faced with the situation, the counsel representing the state did not dispute the fact regarding the earlier decision. At the same time, the counsel contended that the department required more time to take a decision in the petitioner’s matter.

After hearing the rival contentions and going through the documents, Justice Kshetarpal asserted: “The petitioner retired from the Class-IV post. It is evident that the department is dragging its feet in taking decision, despite adjournment for a period of approximately four months. Keeping in view the facts, the writ petition is disposed of while directing the respondents to take a final decision within a period of one month from today positively.”

Before parting with the order, Justice Kshetarpal ordered the stay on the disbursement of the salary.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

2
Nation

Over 2.31 crore, 1 kg gold found in basement of Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur

3
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

4
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

5
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

6
Nation

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

7
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

8
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man convicted of supplying cocaine, cannabis worth millions of pounds from Netherlands to UK and Ireland

10
Nation

Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Claims it will destroy the Constitution

Will challenge ordinance: Kejri

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

Commissioner reshuffles property tax dept officials

Police solve 45-yr-old’s murder case; 2 nabbed

ECMO machine donated to SGRDI

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

VP Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Indoor shooting range turns into dining hall

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

18-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

Man held for duping via matrimonial sites

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Residents, exponents hail inclusion of gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Man suspected of killing mom-in-law dies too; probe on

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22