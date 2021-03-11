Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Punjab and the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday agreed for a further tie up in agriculture, Information and Technology (IT), food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, who called on the former at his official residence, here, in the morning.

During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and the UK in these sectors. Mann said hard working and resilient Punjabis have already made a mark in these sectors. However, he said, the advanced technology from the UK would be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential.

Welcoming the British investors, the CM said the state government will ensure single-window online clearances to all the investors in the state.

He said the government will ensure the investors get a smooth and hassle-free mechanism to invest in the state.

Mann said he is already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK interested in investing in the state.

Flagging the issue of direct flights from Chandigarh to London Heathrow Airport, the CM said it will facilitate the passengers from five states in general, and that of Punjab, in particular. He said the direct flight will act as a window for Punjabis to the western world. He said a number of airlines were already in touch with him for starting their flights post approval.

The British High Commissioner assured the CM all the possible help in this regard.

He said the UK is very keen in firming up investment with the state in the key sectors. Ellis lauded the zero-tolerance stance against corruption and said it will help in boosting confidence of investors in the state.