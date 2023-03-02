Punjab announces 2.25 pc exemption in stamp duty on property registration till March 31

Chandigarh, March 2
The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to give exemption of 2.25 per cent in stamp duty charges on the registration of properties and land till March 31.
The stamp duty charges are in the range of 6 to 8 per cent.
In an official statement, revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the government has reduced stamp duty and fee by 2.25 per cent from March 1 till March 31.
He said those opting for registration of land will now be exempted from 1 per cent additional stamp duty, 1 per cent fee and 0.25 per cent special fee.
He said a notification in this regard has been issued by the state government.
