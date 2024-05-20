Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 20

Punjab on Monday announced early summer holidays for all government, private, and aided schools in the state due to prevailing heat wave. The holidays will begin from May 21.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab government had changed the timings from 7am to 12 noon.

As per the school education department, the order was to remain in force from May 20 to May 31.

The decision has been taken in view of the rising temperature in the state, the order read.

Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius while Faridkot recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 45 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 44.2 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana.

