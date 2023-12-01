Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Chandigarh, December 1
The Punjab government on Friday announced a SAP hike of Rs 11 per quintal on sugarcane.
"Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal," says CM Bhagwant Mann. In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a “shagun”, so I am announcing this as hike in the SAP, he announced on X.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚ 11 ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਸ਼ਗਨ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ …ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਗੰਨਾ ਕਾਸ਼ਤਾਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ 11 ਰੁਪਏ ਕੀਮਤ ਚ ਵਾਧਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਗੰਨੇ ਦਾ ਰੇਟ ਸਾਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ 391 ਰੁਪਏ ਕਰਕੇ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਸ਼ਗਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ..ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਚ ਹਰ ਵਰਗ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣਗੀਆਂ ਖੁਸ਼ਖਬਰੀਆਂ ..ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਪੈਸਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਮ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 1, 2023
Sugarcane growers had demanded an increase in the state advised price ahead of the cane crushing season in November.
