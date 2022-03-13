Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Bathinda, March 12

For the first time, as many as 12 doctors have been elected to the state Assembly, in which the AAP has registered a landslide victory. Of the 12 doctors who have become MLAs, nine are from AAP, and one each from the SAD, Congress and BSP. Of these, two are pulmonologists, four are ophthalmologists, one a general surgeon and another a dental surgeon.

The winners include AAP candidates Dr Charanjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Dr Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi, Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala Rural, Dr Inderbir Nijjer from Amritsar East, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa and Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu from Amritsar West, while Congress’ Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal, BSP’s Dr Nachhatar Pal from Nawanshahr and SAD’s Dr Shukwinder Kumar Sukhi from the Banga constituency. — TNS

2 Profs elected too

Two Professors — Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo and Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra from Amargarh — and Punjabi singers — Gagan Anmol Mann from Kharar and Balkar Sidhu from Rampura Phul — have also been elected