Punjab Assembly poll: 91 nominees file papers on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

After the lukewarm response on the first day on Tuesday, enthusiam was witnessed today among candidates as 91 filed their nominations, said Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju.

Now the total number of nominations filed are 103. Among the prominent who filed the papers include Speaker Rana KP Singh from Anandpur Sahib; PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla from Sangrur, AAP MLA Aman Arora from Sunam, Arvind Khanna of the BJP from Sangrur.

Rana’s wife Shashi Kanta also filed papers as the covering candidate. According to affidavit, he and wife own immovable as well as movable property worth Rs 11.70 crore, including agriculture land, a house in Ropar and 50 per cent share in a house in Chandigarh.

Rana will face BJP candidate Dr Parminder Sharma, a medico, who has been fielded by the party for the second time consecutively, as well as AAP candidate Harjot Singh Bains, BSP-SAD candidate Nitin Nanda and SSM candidate Shamsher Singh Shera.

In Abohar, Congress candidate Sandeep Jakhar, a grandson of veteran leader late Balram Jakhar, today filed nomination from Abohar. He is the nephew of Pradesh Congress Committee former president Sunil Jakhar.