Punjab Assembly poll results: Despite projections, AAP candidates edgy

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, March 9

The Aam Aadmi Party continues to remain in a dilemma. While the party’s Delhi-based leadership is ecstatic at the prospect of a landslide victory, based on the exit poll projections, the state leaders are still wary of what the future holds for them. With just a few hours to go for the results to be declared, the state party leaders are still wary of putting the ring to a final tally that the party could reach on Thursday. “Hawa bani hai ya seetan vi aaniyan ne (Will the exit poll predictions actually come true?)” This is the question that most of the party candidates are asking each other.

If boisterousness of the party’s Delhi leadership is reflected in the statements issued at the behest of Delhi pollsters by the local leaders and the meetings that some of them have started having with Punjab bureaucrats and police officers, nervousness of the contestants and state leaders is also as palpable.

This is because most of them are aware of the vote consolidation that happened in favour of their political opponents, and most of them are wary before they declare an absolute majority for the party. Though most of the AAP contestants in Malwa say the “Dalit factor” and the “dera factor” did not work a 100 per cent to the advantage of the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP, respectively, they admit at least 30-40 per cent of dera votes went to the latter two, while Dalit votes did consolidate in Doaba area, the region where most AAP leaders see themselves to be the weakest.

Unwilling to be named, these candidates, express their reservations at the exit poll results and are unwilling to claim victory till the results are finally declared.

“In urban Assembly segments also, there has been consolidation of Hindu votes in Malwa, Doaba and upper Majha… which does not bode well for our party prospects,” said a contestant from the Malwa region. Undoubtedly, the public demand for change has proved to be the wind beneath the party’s wings. It has catapulted the party from the labyrinths to soar high, especially in the Malwa region (69 seats), and gives them hope of reasonable seats in the Majha region, where the party had failed to open its account during the General Election and the 2017 Assembly elections.

Dera, Dalit factors

  • AAP contestants in Malwa believe at least 30-40 per cent of dera votes went to the Akali Dal and the BJP
  • Also, Dalit votes did consolidate in the Doaba area, the region where most AAP leaders see themselves to be the weakest, they said

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Poll verdict in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres

Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres

Will retain power: CM Channi

PUNJAB ASSEMBLY POLL 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed

EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed

Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut

UP verdict to shape Centre’s policies in run-up to LS poll

UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll

Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Which way will the wind blow?

Which way will the wind blow?

Bar Assn writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in P'kula

Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, MC to start process to set up new TVC

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

Jalandhar bizmen hold protest at Focal Point

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Fire safety remains a concern in city

Fire safety remains a concern in city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at city hospital

Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail

NCC cadets visit Aviation Club