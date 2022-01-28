Punjab Assembly poll: SSM announces 12 more names

Chandigarh, January 27
The Sanyukt Samaj Morch (SSM) today announced 12 more candidates.
With the release of this list the total number of candidates announced so far jointly by the SSM and SSP has reached to 110. Makhhan Saholi (Patiala (Urban), Jasbir Singh (Mehal Kalan) and Harinderdeep Singh (Hoshiarpur) are among the nominees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar