Punjab Assembly poll: Turncoats dominate BJP's second list too

Chandigarh, January 27

The BJP today released the second list of 30 candidates for Punjab. If one-third of the first list of the BJP contained turncoats, the saffron party has preferred them over its traditional workers in the second list too.

The list reads more like that of SAD and Congress candidates. However, its prominent face Harjit Singh Grewal, who had been mediating between the Centre and farmers on the three laws, is so far missing from the list. While talking to The Tribune, Grewal said: “My party has decided some other role for me. I welcome the party leadership’s decision.”

Congress’ sitting MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa has been fielded from Batala; MLA Harjot Kamal from Moga, All-India Sikh Student Federation ex-chief Kuldeep Singh Kahlon from Dera Baba Nanak, Pradeep Singh Bhullar from Majitha and Jalandhar ex-Mayor Surinder Mahey from Kartarpur Sahib.

Former SAD leaders who have been named in the second list include Sarbjit Singh Makkar from Jalandhar Cantt, Darshan Singh Shivjot from Chamkaur Sahib and Gurpeet Singh Shahpur from Nabha. Jagdish Kumar Jagga, who joined the BJP after leaving the Punjab Lok Congress, is a nominee from Rajpura. He has been preferred over Harjeet Singh Grewal. Significantly, in the first list of 35 BJP candidates, around one-third of the candidates comprised of turncoats.

