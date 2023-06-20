 Punjab Assembly to go paperless: Speaker Sandhwan : The Tribune India

Punjab Assembly to go paperless: Speaker Sandhwan

He said the Governance Reforms Department has issued work order for procuring tablets

Punjab Assembly to go paperless: Speaker Sandhwan

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, June 20

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday said that as part of the environment-friendly initiative, the entire proceedings of the legislative assembly will soon be paperless.

In compliance to the announcement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the budget session, the government has initiated the process of providing tablets on the tables of all the legislators, the Speaker said here.

He said the Governance Reforms Department has issued work order for procuring the tablets and all the proceedings of the assembly will be paperless from the next session.

He stated that all the information related to the House will be communicated through the National e-Vidhan application and assembly documents will be laid electronically on the tables of the house.

He asserted that with the implementation of this online system, whereas paper usage will be brought to nil, it will also help in reducing pollution and will bring more transparency in the functioning of the assembly. He said the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, in coordination with NIC Punjab and the Governance Reforms Department, will organize a special training on June 26 for all nodal officers of various departments of the state to provide them information regarding the responses to the notices sent by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. He said apart from this, under the initiative of Chief Minister Mann, a two-day workshop will also be conducted in July for all legislators, wherein they will be provided with detailed information about the new online system and the project.

