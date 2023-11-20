Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, November 20
Punjab Vidhan Sabha’s Winter Session will be held from November 28 to 29.
This will be the fifth session of the current Vidhan Sabha. The session is being convened after the Governor prorogued the Budget Session last week.
This decision was taken in the meeting of the Punjab Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Monday.
At least three Money Bills are to be presented in the Vidhan Sabha. The bills to be tabled in the Assembly are the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the Council of Ministers had also announced creation of nine new posts in the Majaraja Ranjit Singh Sports University.
He said cases of five prisoners whose terms were near completion and who had shown good behaviour, had come up for discussion during the Cabinet meeting. He said that of these four cases were rejected and only one was approved for the early release.
