Punjab bags awards in four different categories of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

Scripting its name in major achiever states, Punjab has bagged awards in four different categories under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen. The state secured first position in biodegradable waste management in the wall painting category among north zone state.

In another category of overall top state in North Zone, Punjab was awarded second prize for ODF sustainability measures and ODF Plus components based on Swachh Sarvekshan Gramin-2022.

The state ranked third among the North Zone states for exemplary efforts made to make the people aware in both plastic waste management and grey water management. Head of Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Department Vipul Ujwal and Chief Engineer of the Department Rajesh Khosla received the awards from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat during Swachh Bharat awards ceremony organised by the Jal Shakti Ministry at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Sunday.

Ujwal said the Punjab government is working dedicatedly to give more environmental friendly look to the villages. Punjab Chief Minister has taken it as a mission to create cleaner and healthier environment in the villages and the state government is committed to save the ground water from further depletion.

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa has congratulated the people of state and the authorities and employees working under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen and Jal Jeevan Mission on bagging these awards. He said that the state government would continue its efforts in these areas as top priority.

Meanwhile Punjab’s 15 districts were awarded with ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certificates for doing exemplary work in providing clean drinkable water to every household in their respective areas. These districts of Punjab were awarded among 33 other selected for achieving targets under Jal Jeevan Mission in a commendable manner out of total 735 districts across India.