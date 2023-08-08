Punjab Bandh call for Wednesday over Manipur issue likely to cause traffic disruption

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

A Punjab bandh call for Wednesday announced by the Christian community in protest against the Centre’s alleged inability to contain violence in Manipur is likely to affect normalcy.

Since the dominating Ravidassia and Valmiki communities of Doaba have offered support to the bandh, its impact is expected to be felt. They have announced to hold demonstrations at almost all important intersections of the cities and satellite towns and are expected to block some highways too.

Most market associations in Jalandhar have already announced to keep their shops shut. Since the administration has not announced any holiday in any educational institute, most school authorities are in a dilemma on taking a call as to whether to open the schools or not.

The Diocese of Jullundur has also re-affirmed that it was supporting the bandh call. Apostolic Administrator Bishop Agnelo Gracias has written, “Given the fact that till today the situation in Manipur has shown no appreciable improvement, the Diocese certainly supports the bandh.” He also made a subtle appeal to all the schools to keep the premises shut for the safety of the children. All missionary schools in the state, meanwhile, have already announced a holiday tomorrow.

#Doaba #Manipur