Punjab Bandh: Shopkeeper opens fires at protester in Moga

PTI

Chandigarh, August 9

A mobile accessories shopkeeper in Punjab’s Moga district allegedly opened fire at a protester who urged him to shut his store in the wake of a strike called by several Christian and Dalit organisations on Wednesday against the Manipur violence.

The alleged incident took place when some protesters were appealing to shopkeepers to shut their stores in the district’s Kot Ise Khan area.

Police said the mobile accessories shopkeeper got into an argument with one protester and he fired at the victim from his licensed weapon.

The bullet hit the protester in the chest, they said and added that the victim was referred to a hospital.

Several Christian and Dalit organisations called a 'bandh' to protest against the ethnic violence in Manipur. Shops remained shut in many areas of Jalandhar and Ferozepur districts following the strike call.

#Dalits #Manipur #Moga