Punjab bans songs glorifying guns; to review arms licences

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The Punjab Government today banned the public display of firearms, including on social media, and songs promoting gun culture, as it tightened regulations after facing flak over the law and order situation.

It directed a review of arms licences within the next three months, with no new licence to be issued during the period, and surprise checks. The order came in the wake of recent incidents of shootouts in the state, which gave fodder to the Opposition to hit out at the AAP government.

A complete ban should be imposed on carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, weddings etc., the order said. Directions were also issued to lodge FIRs over hate speech.